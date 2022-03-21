Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Speaks Out on Aunt May’s Future in the MCU After Surprising Death





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Marisa Tomei speaks out on Aunt May’s future in the MCU. As fans will know by now, her character made a big sacrifice in the massive blockbuster. During a conversation on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the question of the Multiverse came up. Any time you’re talking about parallel worlds, the idea of a return can sound very appealing. For Tomei, she’d love to come back in some capacity. Although that doesn’t look likely right now, it would be interesting to see the actress get some more screen time in Sony’s Spidey universe at some point. Clearly, there are some plans to work the Multiverse into the Sony side of things as well. People adored seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield after their time away. The same will probably happen when Aunt May and Tom Holland’s hero cross paths again down the line.

“Oh yes, there is a Multiverse. That was part of the secrecy originally, now a lot of people know,” she began. “But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like ‘And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?’”

“I would love to come back and be a part of that. There’s history there, too,” Tomei added. “May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore.”

In a previous comment to Collider, the star lamented taking on this role. In fact, she mused about being typecast now because of it. “I really regret starting down this road, and I really regret starting to do that,” Tomei explained while being interview for The King of Staten Island. “I was, you know, talked into it – not this, but I mean just that change – and I really always felt like, ‘Oh, I could play a lot of things.’ Honestly, it’s probably more of a stretch than other things. [Laughs] But, it’s – yeah, I guess I said it all.”

She continued, “I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them, and if the scope of what is being written and being made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can. I mean, I do. I tried it. It was maybe not the right road, but you know, I do try to make the most of it.”

