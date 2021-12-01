Marvel Had Big Plans for Marisa Tomei Before Spider-Man: Homecoming Writers Even Knew

Long before the filmmakers behind Spider-Man: Homecoming wanted to cast Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, the crew at Marvel Studios already had their eyes set on the actor. During ComicBook.com’s #QuarantineWatchPart of the MCU’s first solo Spidey flick Tuesday night, Homecoming scribe Jonathan Goldstein revealed Marvel and Tomei had already signed a deal even before the writers boarded the flicker.

“By chance, we first met with Marvel, John and I pitched Marisa Tomei for Aunt May. Turned out they had already hired her,” Goldstein tweeted Tuesday.

Tomei has since appeared in both Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and is set to appear once again in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a matter of weeks. Despite all that, Tomei has publicly said she partially regrets taking on the role, especially now that she feels she’s being typecast.

“I really regret starting down this road, and I really regret starting to do that,” Tomei previously told Collider surrounding the release of The King of Staten Island. “I was, you know, talked into it – not this, but I mean just that change – and I really always felt like, ‘Oh, I could play a lot of things.’ Honestly, it’s probably more of a stretch than other things. [Laughs] But, it’s – yeah, I guess I said it all.”

She added, “I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them, and if the scope of what is being written and being made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can. I mean, I do. I tried it. It was maybe not the right road, but you know, I do try to make the most of it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.