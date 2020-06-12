Spider-Man: Why Marisa Tomei Regrets Playing Aunt May

The debut of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched an all-new era for the Wall-Crawler, accompanied by a brand new take on Aunt May Parker played by Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei. This version of the character has been well received by fans, showing a different side of May that fans from the comic books and previous films had yet to see. And while the movie continues to be successful with Tomei's character, a consistently entertaining aspect of the series, the actress admitted that she now has a sense of regret in taking the role.

During a discussion with Collider over her new role in The King of Staten Island — in which Tomei plays the mother to Pete Davidson's main character — Tomei admitted that she still desires to play other roles and not just the mom.

"I really regret starting down this road, and I really regret starting to do that," Tomei said. "I was, you know, talked into it – not this, but I mean just that change – and I really always felt like, 'Oh, I could play a lot of things.' Honestly, it's probably more of a stretch than other things. [Laughs] But, it's – yeah, I guess I said it all."

She added, "I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them, and if the scope of what is being written and being made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can. I mean, I do. I tried it. It was maybe not the right road, but you know, I do try to make the most of it."

Asked what type of roles she'd like to play, Tomei provided an enthusiastic response.

"I mean, even genres that I would love to be in, you know? The femme fatale, and in a noir. I still think there are other aspects of even romantic comedies. I really love them, but you know really at a screwball level. There's so many, many – the breadth of as much as women are, there's so many roles."

With filming on Spider-Man 3 on hiatus for the foreseeable future, hopefully, Tomei will have an opportunity to sink her teeth into a more fulfilling role, and that the filming industry can get back to normal sooner than later amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

