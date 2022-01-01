Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office To Cross $600 Million Over New Year’s Weekend





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s box office is set to swing over $600 million in the United States over New Year’s weekend. Sony reports that the MCU mega-hit raked in another $15 million on Friday. That’s the second-highest mark for New Year’s Eve ever. Now, projections indicate that No Way Home will pass $600 million before the weekend is up. A lot of people have been wondering if Sony Pictures’ biggest movie of all time could end up making $1 billion in America before it’s all said and done. Tom Holland’s latest movie has already passed that total worldwide. To be able to achieve such a thing while the pandemic is still going on sounds wild. But, before No Way Home was released, no one thought a movie would get over $1 billion this year despite heavyweights like No Time To Die and F9 hitting theaters. Now, all eyes are on Spider-Man both literally and figuratively as people watch to see how far the Friendly Neighborhood hero can soar.

With all of this box office success, producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that they would be pushing for Spider-Man to receive Oscar consideration. Pascal stated, “Anything that makes people aware of the movie is something that, obviously, we’re all going to give our all to. And the studio has been very generous and supportive. They seem really gung-ho.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland also commented on the Oscar-sized elephant in the room as well. “I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal. We had a wonderful day the other day,” the Spider-Man actor began. “I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Check out the description for No Way Home down below:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

How much do you think Spider-Man can earn? Let us know down in the comments!