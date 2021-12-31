Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Continues To Soar With Another $20 Million, Second Highest Thursday In History





Spider-Man: No Way Home is soaring to even greater heights as the movie added another $20 million to its box office total. According to those numbers, Tom Holland’s latest movie managed to notch the second-highest Thursday gross of all-time more than a week after the movie premiered. Domestically, No Way Home now sits at $557,192 million and that’s good enough for the 11th highest-grossing film of all time here in the United States. Over the course of 14 days, the movie now sits as the third-highest gross of all time. Sony has an absolute racehorse on its hands and will ride it as long as audiences want to see Peter Parker on the big screen. Some observers have wondered if Spider-Man can get to $1 billion domestically, which seems unfathomable during this pandemic. But, the money is just rolling in, so anything is possible right now.

Sony Pictures released some interviews with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. The executive talked about the pressure that came along with crafting this entire Spider-Man trilogy. Integrating the hero into the MCU was a large ask. It’s a big task that most viewers think stuck the landing with No Way Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I met with Amy Pascal and first approached her about joining forces to do a Spider-Man movie together and set him in the MCU and when we got her blessing and the blessing of Sony and Tom Rothman came on board and believed in it, there was a lot of pressure, right? It’s one thing getting people to say yes, it’s another thing now delivering on what the heck you were talking about,” Feige explained. “And the first step on that is casting, and is saying ‘okay let’s find the youngest, Peter Parker who we can grow with and who can do scenes with these other Marvel heroes for the first time.’”

He added, “We knew that Tony Stark was going to be a big part of that, and Civil War was already shooting at the time, and we weren’t sure we were going to be able to cast Peter Parker and include him in the initial round of photography on Civil War, but we wanted to make every effort to do that.”

Do you think Spider-Man can hit $600 million before the weekend is over? Let us know down in the comments!