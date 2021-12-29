Spider-Man: No Way Home Officially Becomes Sony Pictures’ Highest-Grossing Film In History

Marvel’s decade of box-office dominance continued in a new way today, with Sony Pictures announcing that Spider-Man: No Way Home, their co-production with Marvel Studios that capped off Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man trilogy, has become the highest-grossing film in the studio’s history. Last night, No Way Home surpassed the global box office gross of Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.13 billion). The film has brought in $516.4 million domestically and $644.9 million internationally for a worldwide cume of $1.16 billion in its first 12 days at the U.S. box office.

Domestically, the film took in $21.3 million on Tuesday from 4,336 locations bringing its cumulative box office to $516.4 million, the third fastest film of all-time to reach $500 million. Internationally, the film grossed $28.4 million on Tuesday, bringing its total to $644.9 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Holland is now one of only a dozen actors ever to star in four different movies that cracked $1 billion at the global box office. With Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking that barrier, Holland has officially leveled up, appearing in four different films — all Marvel movies, mind you — to do so. Around that same time, the movie earned one of the highest Christmas-weekend box office takes of all time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has generation massive excitement fan buzz, and critics have reviewed the film positively. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.