Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes The Dark Knight to Become 12th Highest Grossing Film of All Time





Spider-Man: No Way Home has passed The Dark Knight to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time. Christopher Nolan’s 2008 epic notched a staggering $534,858,444 over its run in the United States. However, Sony says that Spidey’s latest movie sits at $536,592,000 million domestically. That’s the third-highest 13-day gross of all time. So, the only question now is how far Peter Parker’s trip into the multiverse can climb now. Some observers believe that No Way Home could do the unthinkable and register $1 billion at the domestic box office. The Marvel Studios event has already eclipsed that number worldwide. To do that kind of box office during the pandemic would be almost unbelievable. But, it’s happening before everyone’s eyes right now. No Way Home might not be able to do that, but entering the Top 10 seems like a virtual lock at the moment.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the runaway success of No Way Home. The executive believes that just having a superhero in a movie isn’t a cheat code to success, the audience has to connect with the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Making a commercial film that can say something and mean something to a lot of different types of people around the globe is extremely difficult to do and, I think, is dismissed often as easy,” Feige observed. “‘Well, you have a superhero in it, and that’s a cheat-code to success.’ It’s not. Putting on a costume is not the secret. The secret is having artists and storytellers and craftsmen that can bring an audience on a journey. And when critics recognize that and audiences recognize that, it feels like it’s worthy then to talk about the Academy recognizing it. And that, I think, is what we’ll continue to talk about over the next few weeks.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home got a spoiler-free description from Sony and Marvel Studios:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Do you think No Way Home could reach $1 billion in the United States? Let us know down in the comments!