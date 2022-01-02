Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $600 Million at the Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home will dominate the box office for a third straight weekend. The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production will kick off 2022 at the top of the box office, earning $52.7 million over the holiday weekend. That’s enough to push the film over the $600 million at the domestic box office, with a new running total of $610 million, despite fears of a recent COVID-19 surge caused by the omicron variant. Spider-Man: No Way Home is already Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever, the 10th highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office overall, and

ComicBook.com‘s favorite comic book movie of 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home generated a massive amount of fan buzz. Critics have also mostly celebrated the film. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The complete list of top 10 movies at the box office follows. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week Tree

Weekend: $52.7 million

$52.7 million Total: $610 million



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

2. Sing 2

Week Two

Weekend: $19.6 million

$19.6 million Total: $89.68 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

3. The King’s Man

Week Two

Weekend: $4.5 million

$4.5 million Total: $19.5 million



One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Matthew Vaughn directed The King’s Man from a screenplay he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. It’s a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

4. American Underdog

Week Two

Weekend: $4 million

$4 million Total: $15 million



The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.

Andrew and Jon Erwin directed American Underdog. The film stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid.

5. The Matrix Resurrections

Week Two

Weekend: $3.83 million

$3.83 million Total: $30.9 million



To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he’s learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure and far more dangerous than ever before.

Lana Wachowski directed and co-wrote The Matrix Resurrections. The filmstars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

6. West Side Story

Week Four

Weekend: $2.1 million

$2.1 million Total: $29.56 million



Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

Steven Spielberg directs West Side Story from a screenplay written by Tony Kushner, based on the stage musical of the same name by West Side Story by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents (itself based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet). The film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno.

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Week Seven

Weekend: $1.43 million

$1.43 million Total: $123.4 million

When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Jason Reitman directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife from a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.

8. Licorice Pizza

Week Six

Weekend: $1.25 million

$1.25 million Total: $6.3 million

Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed Licorice Pizza. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

9. A Journal for Jordan

Week Two

Weekend: $1.17 million

$1.17 million Total: $4.74 million



Deployed to Iraq, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King starts to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, Dana Canedy, a senior editor for The New York Times, revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to his beloved family.

Denzel Washington directs A Journal for Jordan, based on the memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor by Dana Canedy. It stars Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams.

10. Encanto

Week Six

Weekend: $1.05 million

$1.05 million Total: $91.3 million

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed Encanto, and writer Charise Castro Smith co-directed. The film feature songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama.