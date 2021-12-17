Spider-Man: No Way Home Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Revealed

The wait is finally over! Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially playing in theaters, and it’s a hit with critics and audiences alike. The new movie is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 95% after 220 reviews, but its audience score is even more impressive. Currently, the movie is up on the review site with a 99% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. If the new Spider-Man manages to hold on to that number, it will beat Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the MCU movie with the highest audience score. You can read some audience reactions below:

“Scratched every itch of my Spider-Man fantasy. Wish I could watch it again for the first time a million times more. Spider-Man fans will be pleased,” Haley wrote.

“BEST SPIDEY-FILM YET,” MRahman added.

“Movie was amazing from beginning to end!! It’s a must-watch several times over,” Kedron reviewed.

“One of the best Marvel movies ever made. Equal parts hair-raising and heartbreaking, no matter what theories or expectations you have in regards to this movie, you will NOT be disappointed,” J. Gideon wrote.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

As for Holland’s future in the MCU, there are currently rumors that he will be starring in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Total Film recently spoke with the actor and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next person who will wear the Spider-Man mask.

“When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.