Spider-Man: No Way Home Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters everywhere tomorrow night, which means the official reviews for the film are in. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a blast to watch.” Turns out, our official review isn’t the only positive one to hit the Internet this week. The threequel is officially up on Rotten Tomatoes, and at the time of this writing, it’s “Certified Fresh” with a 95% critics score after 118 reviews. You can check out some of the reactions below…

“[Jon] Watts, who also helmed the previous two chapters in the series, mixes humor, action and human moments well, and he keeps the film moving nimbly, despite its nearly two-and-a-half-hour running time,” Adam Graham (Detroit News) wrote.

“Clever, tender, funny, and rousing, No Way Home is an instant classic,” Charlotte O’Sullivan (London Evening Standard) shared.

“Fans of Spider-Man will LOVE what’s in store for them,” Tom Santilli (Movie Show Plus) teased.

However, not every critic was a fan of the movie. “Less resembles the franchise-bending ensemble romp promised by its trailers than an all-star Zoom call with a visual effects budget,” Robbie Collin (Daily Telegraph UK) wrote.

While some reviews have their critiques, the movie ultimately comes out on top. “Even with the flaws (the story and VFX feel rushed), the MCU finally has its first great Spider-Man movie. The distractions can’t take away from Holland’s best outing yet,” EJ Moreno (Flickering Myth) shared.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.