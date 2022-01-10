Spider-Man: No Way Home BTS Photo Reveals Best Look at Andrew Garfield’s Costume

Andrew Garfield has finally returned to the role of Peter Parker, reprising his role as one of the eponymous web-slingers in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Garfield and Sony were both persistent the actor wasn’t involved in the film in the months leading up to its debut, the floodgates have opened since the film entered theaters and within the past week or so, Garfield has finally publicly opened up about his return. That also means others associated with the film have been able to speak out on their experience, including some stunt actors and stand-ins.

In one case, actor Omar Zaki—a stand-in for Garfield on two scenes worth of reshoots—shared arguably our best live-action look at Garfield’s new suit. In a lengthy Instagram post, Zaki detailed his involvement in the film, saying he stood in for Garfield as the actor was unable to participate in two scenes that were included in reshoots. See the costume in the gallery below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYed7AhFzKu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans have been adamant about Garfield returning to further his story in Sony’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Garfield himself has said that’s something he’d be interested in if that story is something that felt right.

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right,” Garfield told Variety earlier this month. “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

