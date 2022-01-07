Andrew Garfield Reveals If He Would Return for More Spider-Man Movies

Spider-Man fans have always wondered what could have been if Andrew Garfield ever got the chance to continue his take on the iconic web-slinger, and those wishes were finally granted in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Marvel and Sony production saw the multiverse cracked wide open and all three live-action iterations of Peter Parker appear on-screen together. Garfield got his chance to return and certainly didn’t waste it, stealing just about every scene he was in and once again reminding the world how great he is at Spider-Man. Now fans are asking to see even more.

There is no end to the cries for Garfield to get even more screen time as Spider-Man, either in a third iteration of his Amazing Spider-Man franchise or opposite another character like Venom or Morbius. Of course, any possible return hinges on Garfield actually wanting to come back and play Spider-Man again. During a recent interview with Variety, Garfield revealed that he’d love to give it another go, provided the story was solid.

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right,” Garfield said. “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

While Tom Holland’s Spider-Man exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel Studios wants to keep everything in one connected franchise, there’s a huge opportunity on the table with Garfield. The multiverse story in the MCU has opened up the possibility for Garfield’s Spider-Man to exist on his own, and Sony would surely love to have more Spider-Man titles on the big screen, given how proven a box office commodity the character is.

If the stars align, and they seem to be at this point, there are multiple ways for Garfield to take the screen as Spider-Man again. The most likely scenario comes in the form of the third Tom Hardy Venom movie. In the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eddie Brock mentions to his Symbiotic counterpart that he needs to head to New York and find Spider-Man, just before being zapped back to his own universe. If that search transfers back to his reality, it could bring him face-to-face with Garfield’s Peter, rather than Holland’s.

