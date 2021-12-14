Spider-Man: No Way Home Early Box Office Estimates to Be Biggest Opening of Pandemic Era

We’re just a matter of ways away from the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and there’s an ever-growing amount of hype to see what it will bring for the live-action Marvel multiverse. Reports surrounding early ticket sales have indicated that the film is on its way to being a blockbuster smash — and according to latest box office projections, that will be the case. According to a new report from Variety, No Way Home is tracking for a $150 million opening weekend. Sony’s projections place the box office opening at $130 million, while some analysts are reportedly speculating that the film could make as much as $175 million in its debut.

Either way, if No Way Home gets close to any of these box office projections, it will easily have the best opening at the box office since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Venom: Let There Be Carnage currently holds that honor with a $90 million opening weekend this past October.

“I think if we’ve learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently told ScreenRant. “Kicking off with Peter Parker’s identity being revealed at the end of Far From Home immediately set us on a course for things we’d never seen before in a Spider-Man movie. That’s the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven’t seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr. Strange would be a good conduit to that.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.