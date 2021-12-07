Spider-Man: No Way Home Projected for Enormous Opening Weekend Box Office

A box office analyst has projected Spider-Man: No Way Home to open at more than $200 million at the domestic box office, which would be the highest pandemic-era opening weekend by a wide margin. Charlie Jatinder, a member of Box Office Theory who has proven himself an astute analyst and predictor of box office data, took to social media to claim the movie has already sold more than $50 million in pre-sale tickets, and to extrapolate from there that the film is likely to open between $200 million and $240 million, with a possibility to go even higher.

He further believes it’s possible that the movie could earn up to $500 million globally in its first weekend. Of course, with all the speculation about cameos, the multiverse, and the future of the MCU, it makes sense that this movie would open huge. How much it can hang onto, especially once the secrets are out, will be almost as interesting as the opening weekend itself.

The pandemic’s many variables have made box office predictions incredibly difficult. The rise of the Omicron variant, for example, could have a powerful impact on attendance if that becomes a big news story. It’s also possible that, with some theaters operating at limited capacity, presales could represent a disproportionately high percentage of the final — but Jatinder has had better luck than most at making sense of all those moving pieces and providing some useful box office insight over the past year and change.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.

h/t Murphy’s Multiverse