Spider-Man: No Way Home Records Most Ticket Presales Since Avengers Endgame

Spider-Man: No Way Home has some massive ticket presale numbers. In fact, the movie will be the biggest pre-ordering bonanza since Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. Fandango announced this massive wave of buyers and social media would seem to confirm that claim. The ticket company says that this is the best first-day resale performance of 2021. Even more impressive is the fact that No Way Home has managed to outsell titles like Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Spider-Man’s previous appearance in the MCU. Fandango managing editor Erik Davis is beyond elated to get the multiverse open for business. “The most anticipated film of the season promises to deliver surprises on every level and December 17th can’t come soon enough,” he argued. You can’t go on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok without seeing posts about Tom Holland’s upcoming adventure. December 17th might be an all-timer at the box office.

Sony Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal shocked the Internet yesterday during an interview with the company. She revealed that there were plans for at least three more Spider-Man movies with Holland at the center of them. Fans immediately began to celebrate the huge news. But, some began to wonder what that means for Peter Parker coming out of No Way Home.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal shared. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a brand-new description of the multiversal shenanigans waiting in this movie:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

