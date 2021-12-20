Spider-Man: No Way Home Art Reveals Best Looks Yet at Green Goblin, Electro, and More

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been in theaters all but just a few days, and it’s already shattering global box office records. Domestically, the Spidey feature finished the weekend with the second-highest debut ever at the box office. Now, Sony and Marvel are wasting no time whatsoever giving fans any additional No Way Home content they can. Case in point, the official Marvel website already has high-resolution concept art of each of the villains featured in the film.

Despite concept art typically being released weeks (or months) after a film hits theaters, renderings for Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) call all be seen on the Marvel site. View the art of the various different character profiles here.

Dafoe first played Norman Oscborn some 20 years ago, and had one condition on returning: he had to be able to do his own stunts.

“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe began. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ”listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’ Also, it’s really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

