Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Adjusted Up, Now Second Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is having and even bigger opening weekend than originally reported, despite spikes in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $121 million on its first day, which is the second-highest opening day in box officer history behind only Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. It then earned $73.9 million on Saturday and $64.18 million on Sunday from 4,336 locations for an opening weekend gross of $260 million. That’s the second-highest opening gross in box office history, once again behind only Avengers: Endgame ($357 million). No Way Home‘s success is built on the excitement among fans due to rumors of surprise appearances by past Spider-Man actors. Critics have also given the film strong reviews. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies before focusing on the Fantastic Four. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.