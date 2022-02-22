Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease How Ending Affects Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Universes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking most box office records that stand in its way for a reason fans can’t (and won’t) stop applauding. Despite being rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the largest franchise to ever come out of Hollywood, the film ties together three separate franchises that represent three different generations of Marvel fans. You have Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Universe featuring Tobey Maguire as the beloved web-slinger and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man Universe with Andrew Garfield in the lead role. Then you have Tom Holland’s ongoing Spidey works.

Because of the intricacies of tying three distinct franchises together in one smash crossover, No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna do admit they thought of where the story could go should Sony decide to ever revisit the Raimi or Webb universes.

“Believe me, we talked about it and we actually had ideas for, you know, ways of showing the effects if there were any. I mean, believe me, these are all great questions,” Sommers recently told IGN (via The Direct).

He added, “Chris and I even were tempted to maybe, you know, pitch a tag where you got to see something. ‘What would happen if this guy goes back and this has changed? Wouldn’t that be fun?’ Again, we didn’t want to distract from the emotion of what was going on with our Peter Parker.”

While it seems if Maguire’s time as Parker has come to a close since he got his own trilogy, fans have rallied behind Garfield’s desires to finish his trilogy with an Amazing Spider-Man 3. Even Tom Holland has tossed his support behind that movement.

“I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” Holland told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for Uncharted. “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

