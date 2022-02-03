Tom Holland Wants The Amazing Spider-Man 3 With Andrew Garfield (Exclusive)

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 has been trending in all sorts of ways since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December. Although the Amazing films overall may get mixed reviews from critics and fans, there is one popular opinion that surrounds them: Andrew Garfield plays Peter Parker and Spider-Man very well in those films. Following Garfield reprising the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland, Garfield’s popularity has only grown and quite tremendously. In fact, he has one more fan now rooting for a third Amazing Spider-Man film and its his No Way Home co-star Holland.

“I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” Holland told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for Uncharted. “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.” Garfield’s run as Spider-Man was cut short following The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014 as the film saw the Spider-Man franchise’s box office numbers trending in the wrong direction. This is when Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures decided to collaborate for a fresh start with Spider-Man, casting Holland as a rebooted version of the character who would debut in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War before going on to have a trilogy of Spider-Man movies and playing a role in a pair of Avengers movies.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow. After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony had plans for Garfield’s version of the character to take on a Sinister Six. In that film, the character would have been dealing with the fallout of losing Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, an emotional sequence from the second Amazing film which never had a chance to get resolved. That changed when Spider-Man: No Way Home offered Garfield’s Spider-Man an opportunity to catch a falling MJ (Zendaya) and save her from imminent doom.

“That scene where he saved Zendaya like the fan reactions in the theater, was so spectacular,” Holland said. “So, should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support, and obviously, so would Andrew.” There is no word yet on whether or not Garfield will play the part again going forward but the actor has expressed interested in working with Holland and Tobey Maguire on another Spider-Man movie.

ComicBook.com's full Uncharted interview with Holland can be seen in the video at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel now. Do you want to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters. Holland's Uncharted film opens in theaters on February 18.