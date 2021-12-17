The Academy Just Spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home & Fans Are Freaking Out

*Spoiler warning for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.*

The Academy just spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home in a massive way. Twitter users logged onto Twitter today, only to be met with an absolutely wild post from The Oscars. They were celebrating three generations of Spider-Men. Well, it’s not hard to see that gives some of the big multiverse surprises away. Marvel fans were not happy about the organization posting these so soon after the movie was released. There’s been a lot of talk about a 24 hour grace period for spoilers with new releases. But, maybe The Academy thought that the rumors about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showing up in the movie would soften the blow. Not really for a lot of Spider-Man fans, and they let them hear about it. Spoilers or not, the movie is off to an amazing start at the box office. It will be curious if all this word of mouth actually helps the movie in the coming days. Check out some of the reactions down below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1471866096047337475?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Movie theaters and ticket sellers are certainly enjoying the experience. “Few experiences can duplicate the joy of seeing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for the first time on the big screen,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis wrote earlier today. “It’s the best live-action ‘Spider-Man’ movie to date, as well as a smart, fun and exciting tribute to twenty years of ‘Spider-Man’ movies.”

Did you get Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiled for you? Let us know down in the comments!

None at all

https://twitter.com/JimViscardi/status/1471868787494379522?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For the love of god

https://twitter.com/mel_xzh/status/1471871760416985091?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We are here now

https://twitter.com/SantiCordero/status/1471866400419549187?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A little too excited

https://twitter.com/MavericksTexans/status/1471868242226388995?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

But, for real

https://twitter.com/XyloWolf/status/1471866412822110212?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Please stop

https://twitter.com/itslexish/status/1471867102768336900?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Straight up

https://twitter.com/rubenbagaskara/status/1471866739587567617?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Massive spoiler