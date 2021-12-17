Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Comparing Movie To Avengers: Endgame





Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here and fans are comparing the film to Avengers: Endgame. The most ambitious crossover event in cinematic history has some steep competition from your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The movie is already breaking box office day 1 records and only looks to build more momentum as the weekend continues. Marvel has to feel pretty good about it’s chances at the first billion-dollar movie of the pandemic era after the early reactions to No Way Home. The movie is filled with feel-good moments and things that will make a theater stand up and cheer. Endgame is now remembered for those massive theater reactions. But, it’s become clear that those compilations are going to start popping up on YouTube with more and more regularity as the next few days pass. Is one better than the other? Time will tell. Neither are perfect films, but they both signify what’s so special about that theater experience.

Tom Holland has said that this movie is bigger than the climactic Thanos battle when speaking with CinePOP recently.

https://twitter.com/spideysnews/status/1471634709788520448?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think the movie’s bigger than Endgame,” he claimed. “Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Engame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It’s three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they’re all back and they’re in one movie and it’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing.”

Here’s the set-up for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Have you seen No Way Home yet? Which one is better? Let us know down in the comments!

It really does feel like an event

https://twitter.com/jburd22/status/1471696440497946627?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People were going wild

https://twitter.com/LeviHuntMT/status/1471847686387093509?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

That’s a big gap right there

https://twitter.com/maxjones_2/status/1471690549258301442?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Mouse has to be thrilled

https://twitter.com/FrostedBlakes34/status/1471717510634524678?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A different ranking

https://twitter.com/yazzy2102/status/1471766120331988992?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Out-Endgame’d

https://twitter.com/grantpaulsen20/status/1471473134889062409?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Stuck the landing

https://twitter.com/netw3rk/status/1470648486009860096?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s nothing short of Amazing