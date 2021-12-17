Spider-Man: No Way Home Brings Back Marvel Netflix Hero

Buddy we’re talking SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home below so be warned! It’s been a long time coming folks, but the moment that many have waited for is here, with Spider-Man: No Way Home now playing in theaters, the MCU just got a little bigger in one specific New York neighborhood. As rumored for quite a long time, and even denied by the man himself, the latest Spider-Man movie officially brings back a fan-favorite hero from the Marvel Netflix TV shows, putting Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock on the big screen. Daredevil is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now.

As fans may recall, Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Peter Parker being unmasked to the world at large, and the new film begins immediately after this moment. Not only does the world know that Peter is Spider-Man, but so do the authorities, resulting in the Department of Damage Control returning into the frame. They arrest Peter, Ned, MJ, and May, and threaten to prosecute them/press charges. It all goes away quickly though when Peter’s new lawyer appears on the scene, none other than Matt Murdock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is from Marvel’s Daredevil, not Spider-Man: No Way Home

(This is from Marvel’s Daredevil, not Spider-Man: No Way Home)

In the brief scene that Cox appears in he sits at a table with Peter, May, and Happy Hogan, telling them that their case is basically over and they’re in the clear (except Happy and Stark Industries). He knows all this because he’s a good lawyer. As they’re seated a brick with “Mysterio was right” written on it flies into the apartment through the window which Cox’s Murdock catches before it can hit anyone, reiterating that he’s a very good lawyer.

“If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show,” Cox previously said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight podcast. This came after he had already said “I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way,” now we know that this whole time he was sitting on the news himself.

Frankly we all should have seen this coming after Kevin Feige himself confirmed that Cox would reprise the part in the MCU.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend Sunday. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Little did some of us know he meant Spider-Man: No Way Home when he said “upcoming things,” and frankly he could very well mean even more things on the Marvel Studios plate.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage