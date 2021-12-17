Did Spider-Man Star Willem Dafoe Just Tease Green Goblin's Return in No Way Home?

✖

Willem Dafoe's quite the busy man. Between now in the end of the year, the Spider-Man alumnus has three movies for release, and a fourth is possible if recent reports are any indication. It's confirmed Dafoe is appearing in The French Dispatch, The Card Counter, and Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, but there have been suggestions the actor also happens to be coming back to the world of capes and super powers to play Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In one recent interview with Collider, the actor hinted at some of the projects he's recently worked on without spoiling too much about them. He'd only say for one of the projects he filmed primarily "inside" and would like to wait to speak about the projects until they were released to the masses.

The vast majority of Marvel productions are shot on sound stages so that visual effects departments around the world can teleport audiences to fictional locations, and Dafoe's "wait" response seems awfully similar to the canned responsed the Kevin Feige-led outfit typically gives its actors — or maybe we're reading too much into it. Watch the actor's response and judge for yourself below.

Willem Dafoe was ask what films he had filmed this year during his interview with @Collider He talked about how he filmed "Inside" then said "The other things I been doing lately I prefer to wait till we're ready for them to come out" pic.twitter.com/TOlmRkrOIi — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) June 19, 2021

Either way, Feige and his team are coordinating on the marketing for No Way Home in an attempt to make it the biggest movie they can.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

