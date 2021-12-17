Marvel’s Kevin Feige Coordinating with Sony on Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer and Marketing

✖

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is coordinating with Sony Pictures to market Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sixth collaboration between the two studios sharing Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After fulfilling the five-movie deal that ended with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and then striking a new pact keeping the wall-crawler in the MCU for a third Spider-Man standalone and another Disney/Marvel movie, the two studios agreed to a co-financing deal that would see Disney supply 25% of the budget for a 25% equity stake in No Way Home's grosses.

Under these new terms, Feige would maintain the creative lead over Sony's MCU-set Spider-Man franchise that is owned and distributed by Sony Pictures. In a new interview, Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz says Feige also has a hand in Sony's No Way Home campaign:

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

Promotion is not yet in full swing, but Sony is amping up its Spider-Man marketing: Sony's numerous social media accounts are now decorated with banners and cover photos for No Way Home, indicating a trailer for the December-dated movie could be close. So far, Sony has kept the latest Spider-Man under wraps except for a February title reveal accompanied by photos giving fans their first look at Peter Parker (Holland) and his best friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

Plot details are closely guarded, but it's believed No Way Home will team Holland's Spider-Man with a pair of Spider-Men played by predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Neither studio has confirmed reports that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro, from Spider-Man 2 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 respectively, as part of a rumored Sinister Six from the Multiverse.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.