Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumored to Feature Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin as Sinister Six Leader

The latest Spider-Man: No Way Home rumor points to Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin playing a prominent role in the film, as the leader of the Sinister Six. Willem Dafoe has been one of several major actors from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb's two Amazing Spider-Man films rumored to be coming back for Spider-Man: No Way Home, in a story that will see the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse burst wide open. However, fnas have been wondering if these Spider-Man movie alumni would be getting glorified cameos in No Way Home, but the latest reports point to something much different...

Collider's Jeff Sneider's latest podcast includes talk about what's going on with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Part of that talk focuses on how Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn/Green Goblin fits into the story, with Sneider claiming that Dafoe will be the "main villain" of the film. It's being speculated that Green Goblin will lead a version of the Sinister Six villain team that's comprised of the villains from both the Spider-Man trilogy and Amazing Spider-Man films.

In addition to Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus have been confirmed, with Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman rumored to be back as well. Other speculation points to the the team being filled-out by The Lizard and Rhino from the Amazing Spider-Man films.

Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn/Green Goblin is still regarded as one of the best villains form the entire run of Spider-Man movies. Having Dafoe return for another major turn as Norman Osborn will not only get Marvel fans into theater seats to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home - it will fuel major speculation and desire for Dafoe to take on the role of Norman Osborn in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios already pulled Spider-Man trilogy star J.K. Simmons back in as MCU J. Jonah Jameson, so the precedent is already established. Norman Osborn is a character Marvel fans have been pushing to see in the MCU for some time now. Leading a version of the Sinister Six collected from across the Spider-Man multiverse would be one heck of a re-introduction.

Green Goblin's return and the Sinister Six's debut aren't the only big events Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumored to have in store. Former stars of the franchise like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Stone have all been rumored to appear, as well. However, Emma Stone recently denied the cameo - while Andrew Garfield has been straddling the line of denial that he's coming back. Still, Marvel movies always come with a staunch code of secrecy, so we wouldn't expect any major former star to spoil the surprise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to hit theaters on December 17th. The first trailer is expected to drop soon.