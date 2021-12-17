Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Imagines Action-Packed Blockbuster With Epic Teaser Poster

✖

Sooner or later, fans will get their first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Spidey flick set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially wrapped principal photography months ago, and some suggest the film's first teaser could come as soon as this week. That's neither here nor there, however, as the studios behind Spidey 3 have yet to even tease when fans could expect the teaser. As we wait, some fans are taking it upon themselves to keep the hype for the movie alive.

Take Instagrammer @lodgiko as an example. The fan artist crafted a star-studded teaser poster, showing off many of the characters rumored to appear in the movie. Front and center, of course, is Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and he's flanked by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's version of the characters on either side. The Sinister Six even makes an appearance, including the likes of Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Vulture (Michael Keaton), and even an appearance from Electro and The Lizard. See the piece for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Tetreault-Abel (@lodgiko)

Despite the previous Spider-Man franchise have been strictly Sony joints, it's been long-rumored the characters from those projects would crossover into the MCU due to the on-screen introduction of the multiverse. In fact, Sony Pictures head Sanford Panitch has even said there are plans to have Spider-Man appear in the studio's new Sony Universe of Marvel Characters someday, appearing beside Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto), and Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) amongst others.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive previously told Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” he added. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

What other Spidey-family characters do you think could end up appearing in No Way Home? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!