Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Could Come This Week

✖

According to a new report, Spider-Man: No Way Home could release its first trailer as soon as this week. In October, a Sony Pictures Entertainment marketing executive said a teaser or trailer with the first footage from the then-untitled "Spider-Man 3" would arrive before the end of the year, but Sony wouldn't give fans their peek until an official title reveal in February was accompanied by first-look photos showing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) reunited with best friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya). Weeks after the @SpiderManMovie account tweeted out a "Spider-Man trailer" — a photo of a truck and trailer emblazoned with the No Way Home logo — Sony Pictures could be days away from revealing the first trailer for the co-production with Disney's Marvel Studios.

According to TheDisInsider scooper Skyler Shuler on Twitter, the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer could be coming within the week. Shuler previously reported since-confirmed information that Keanu Reeves was approached for but passed on the role of Sony's Kraven the Hunter.

Shuler's tease comes amid speculation the trailer is near because of recent activity spotted on Sony's many social media accounts, now adorned with banners and cover photos advertising December's No Way Home instead of its September 24 release Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Some have speculated Sony could release the trailer to coincide with Holland's birthday on Tuesday, June 1, after Marvel Studios in April gifted its Shang-Chi star Simu Liu with the premiere trailer for that film on his birthday.

No Way Home reunites Holland with his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, whose Doctor Strange returns ahead of the Sam Raimi-directed Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige has revealed the two films are connected amid speculation No Way Home is a live-action Spider-Verse, teaming Holland with past Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in battle against a reported Sinister Six roster that includes villains from Sony's defunct Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man universes.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.