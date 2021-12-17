Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Marvel Legend Multipack Pre-orders Launch Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Three Peters, one Marvel Legends multipack! Hasbro has officially unveiled the Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: No Way Home 3-pack, which includes figures based on the versions played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, And Andrew Garfield in the film.

More specifically, the three 6-inch Spider-Man figures in this set are based on the characters as they appear during the climatic battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Features include tons of articulation, painted web lines on all three suits, and 15 accessories. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: No Way Home Pack are expected to go live today, July 15th at 10am PT / 1pm ET priced at $89.99. Pre-order links will be added to this article as they go live. Stay tuned.

"To save his city, web-slinger Peter Parker – in his integrated nanotech suit – enlists the help of a couple of new friends: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PACK figures. This action figure 3-pack is inspired by the epic final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring all three cinematic Spider-Man super heroes in their unique attire! Each of these quality 6-inch scale figures feature premium articulation and movie-authentic sculpting detail and premium deco, including painted web lines on all three suits – making them stand-out additions to any Marvel fan's collection! Includes 3 figures and 15 accessories."

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fate of Tom Holland's future as Peter Parker in the MCU is still very much up in the air. Rumors have been swirling about a new trilogy, but nothing has been confirmed thus far. However, there are reasons to be hopeful. In a new report from The Ankler's Jeff Sneider, he gives an update on Sony's future plans with the character.

"Okay, so Sony may not have the biggest bench in terms of franchises, but it wisely made a deal with Marvel Studios to get its marquee character Spider-Man into the MCU, which helped make the studio's solo Spidey movies must-sees, even more so. And while plans are in motion for another Spidey trilogy starring Tom Holland, I don't believe he has actually signed a deal yet, so those plans remain unofficial for now. That said, I'm sure that more Spidey adventures with Holland are a top priority for Rothman & Co., which is also counting on him as the anchor of its budding Uncharted franchise as well."