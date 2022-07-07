Spider-Man 4 Report Reveals Details About Tom Holland's Next MCU Film

When Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures released Spider-Man: No Way Home it was shrouded in mystery. There were a lot of rumored cameos, with the biggest ones turning out to be true. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire both returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man to help Tom Holland's wall crawler out. By the end of the film, Holland's Peter Parker was erased from everyone's memory leading to an interesting future for the the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man. The actor was rumored to be in negotiations to return for a new trilogy of Spider-Man films, but it doesn't seem that he's signed on as yet. In a new report from The Ankler's Jeff Sneider, he gives an update on Sony's future plans with the character.

"Okay, so Sony may not have the biggest bench in terms of franchises, but it wisely made a deal with Marvel Studios to get its marquee character Spider-Man into the MCU, which helped make the studio's solo Spidey movies must-sees, even more so. And while plans are in motion for another Spidey trilogy starring Tom Holland, I don't believe he has actually signed a deal yet, so those plans remain unofficial for now. That said, I'm sure that more Spidey adventures with Holland are a top priority for Rothman & Co., which is also counting on him as the anchor of its budding Uncharted franchise as well."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film as well as Zendaya and director Jon Watts.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya, and Watts are returning. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji,Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

