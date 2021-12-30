Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal How Venom Traveled to MCU Even if Eddie Brock Didn’t Know Peter Parker

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters earlier this month, and it’s already managed to reach $1 billion at the box office. The big draw of the film has been the cameos from past Spider-Man stars ranging from actors who appeared in the Tobey Maguire-led films as well as the Andrew Garfield-led ones. In No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts a spell for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that would make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man. However, it backfires, and instead brings people in from other universes who know Peter Parker is Spider-Man. However, that left some people confused about the mid-credits scene, which features Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom in the MCU, learning about its history. Since Spider-Man seemingly does not exist in Venom’s reality, fans wondered why he was one of the people transported into the MCU’s timeline. During a recent interview with Variety, writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna explain the character’s presence in the film.

“The idea is that the symbiote has knowledge of other universes. Buried in his brain is some knowledge of that connection,” McKenna explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The most important thing is this wasn’t just going to be a bunch of fan service. It wasn’t going to be just curtain calls for everybody,” McKenna added. “We had to figure out a way that this [movie] told the story of this Peter Parker right now, organically coming off of where we left the last movie. That was always our north star. Yeah, it’s a big fun idea. Let’s not forget Peter. You can’t get lost in the mix. It has to be his emotional journey.”

Sommers and McKenna also confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts filmed the post-credits teaser seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. As it turns out, there was even a time where the team behind No Way Home discussed including Hardy’s Venom in the threequel’s final battle. Instead, they saved him for the post-credits scene, putting Hardy’s character in the MCU for a mere minute of screentime.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been shattering box office records as well as being a big hit with critics and audiences alike. The new Marvel flick is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 94% after 358 reviews and an impressive audience score of 98% after 25,000+ reviews.

Are you satisfied with McKenna’s explaination of how Eddie and Venom were brought into the MCU? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.