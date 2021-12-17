Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland Wishes Zendaya a Happy Birthday

✖

Spider-Man star Tom Holland wishes Zendaya a happy birthday. The Marvel Studios actor took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and posted a photo of himself in a Spider-Man makeup trailer as Zendaya to a photo of them together in the trailer's mirror. The actors had been rumored to be dating for years, practically since their time working together on the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies began. For a time, they denied the rumors but were spotted together earlier this year. In his Instagram post, Holland refers to Zendaya as "my MJ" drawing on that shared history with Zendaya and seems pretty comfortable with their relationship being public. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx," he writes.

In an interview in July, Zendaya explained what it's been like sharing this Spider-Man experience with Holland. "We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," Zendaya said told E! News. "It's pretty special to have grown up all together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

But that experience may be at an end with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya said working on her third Spider-Man movie "was kind of bittersweet" since "We don't know if we're gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience."

Zendaya has another major film on the way into theaters. She plays Chani in Dune opposite Timothée Chalamet. Her character is said to have an even bigger role in director Denis Villeneuve's proposed sequel.

There's also been some idle chatter from Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox about Zendaya playing a role in a sequel that director Quentin Tarantino keeps hinting at. "I saw that!" Zendaya said in an interview with Empire Magazine, responding to Fox's comments. "I was quite honored that she would say that. Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it."

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17, 2021.