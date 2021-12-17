✖

Zendaya and Tom Holland are apparently dating. The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were spotted kissing, which seems to confirm long-running rumors about the actors. Some outlets have taken the public display of affection as a means of officially revealing their relationship to the public after keeping it secret for some time. The kiss took place in Los Angeles inside an Audi sports car driven by Holland. The two were reportedly seen having a good time, alternately joking around with each other and making out. The two young actors haven't commented on the moment officially. You can see photos of the event below.

The area where Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted is near the home of Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer; Stoermer was later seen leaving a residence in the neighborhood with Zendaya and Holland, who were both seen wearing comfortable attire. The whole vibe seems to suggest that Holland and Zendaya are deep enough into a relationship for Holland to be hanging out with her family in a casual, familiar way. That could indeed imply a lot about the two stars' current status as a couple.

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they're dating with steamy car makeout https://t.co/O9qdVzthpf pic.twitter.com/q5shBLpuso — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2021

The legend of the "Tomdaya" ship has been spinning in the rumor mill since Holland starting slinging webs in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017 (having filmed the Spider-Man reboot with Zendaya back in 2016). Fan fascination with their romance tended to surge and subside with each new installment of Spider-Man, but Holland and Zendaya mostly played coy about dating while making Homecoming. By the time Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Holland was claiming to be single and Zendaya was insisting they were just "friends":

“He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” the actress once told Variety. “This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20-years-old.”

And yet, it has been undeniable that Tom Holland have smoldering chemistry both onscreen as Peter Parker and his love interest MJ, and offscreen, as well. Their face-off during Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle is still an iconic Internet sensation (mostly for Holland's gender-swap rendition of Rihanna's "Umbrella") and their social media banter has kept fans entertained for years. Needless to say, they're a couple that so many Marvel fans want to see end up together. And who knows what kind of rollercoaster "on again, off again" romance these two have been on in the last half-decade making Spider-Man movies? We just know that right now, they're clearly on again!

...Then again, Sony and Marvel probably needed a distraction from that recent Spider-Man: No Way Home costume leak that blew up into a trending topic.... Maybe Holland and Zendaya did the studio a PR favor? It's Hollyweird, anything could be true.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17th.

Additional Reporting by Page Six