Zendaya Speaks Out on Starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill 3

Zendaya is a rising Hollywood star playing MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chani in Dune, opening later this year. Her name also came up in conversations about a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. The film would see the daughter of Vernita Green, the assassin played by Vivica A. Fox in Kill Bill, who watched Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo kill her mother, come after Beatrix in revenge. Speaking to NME last year, Fox said she'd cast Zendaya in the role of Vernita's vengeful daughter. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Zendaya commented on the idea, saying that she was flattered but nothing more than a thought.

"I saw that!" Zendaya said. "I was quite honored that she would say that. Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it."

At the time, Fox said, "So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track."

Since 2019, Tarantino has said he's discussed the idea of a third Kill Bill movie (or second movie, by the director's count) with some of its stars, and he's teased the possibility even further back than that. The film would have a metatextual layer in Tarantino's mind, casting Thurman's real-life daughter Maya Hawke as B.B., Beatrix's daughter.

"Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant," Tarantino told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. "She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night... Well I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept... exactly what's happened to the bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure - she doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting - I wouldn't do it for a little bit though... It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards."

