Spider-Man's Zendaya Says It's Been "Special" to Have Grown With Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theatres at the end of the year and will see Tom Holland return in the titular role. The movie will also mark the third appearance of Zendaya as MJ, Holland's on-screen love interest. The two stars were spotted kissing in real life at the beginning of the month, fueling dating rumors. Whether or not the pair are actually a couple, it's clear they enjoy each other's company. In fact, Zendaya explained to E!'s Daily Pop this week why she's "grateful" for her Spider-Man experience.

"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," Zendaya shared of Spider-Man: No Way Home. "It's pretty special to have grown up all together." The star added that it was "bittersweet" filming the third Spider-Man movie since they still "don't know if we're gonna do another one."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also expected to see the return of Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, and Marisa Tomei. In addition to the returning stars, there have also been many casting rumors that have been floating around since the movie's production began last year. Huge names have been teased like Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Netflix series, and potentially more. However, the biggest rumors of them all have been former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but many fans aren't buying it.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland told Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

Despite Holland's attempts to dissuade rumors, Molina recently flat out confirmed he was in the movie.

"When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," he told Variety. "But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.

