Spider-Man Can Show up in Venom 2 According to New Sony Marvel Deal

The news that Sony and Marvel have worked out a deal to end the Spider-Man: Homecoming Trilogy in proper fashion has fans psyched. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Co. will return for one last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie – but the finer points of the deal the studios worked out are also important to understand. Specifically, the new Marvel/Sony deal allows for a lot more fluidity in terms of how Holland’s Spider-Man can move between studios and franchises. In other words: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is still free to appear upcoming films from Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters even while appearing in a final MCU film – which could have big implications for Venom 2.

Here’s what Marvel’s Kevin Feige has already teased about Spider-Man’s new “superpower” to cross cinematic universes:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

When it was announced that the Sony/Marvel deal had fallen apart, Sony pushed ahead quickly with Venom 2, snagging Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes) to direct, while confirming that Woody Harrelson’s Carnage will indeed be a focus of the film. It seemed all but certain that with Spider-Man sidelined at Marvel, Sony would use the character to pump up Venom 2 into an event film worthy of launching an entire Spider-Man spinoff universe; but even though a new deal has been worked out, Sony’s goals for Venom 2 probably haven’t changed at all. After all, this deal is really just to give fans the necessary closure to Spider-Man’s MCU arc (one last solo film, and one more additional appearance, presumably in a crossover film). That does nothing to help Sony launch the universe that will have to support the character thereafter. A Venom/Spider-Man/Carnage crossover certainly would.

Venom 2 is set for October 2, 2020. Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16, 2021. The only movie in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters currently in production is Morbius, a film set for release July 31, 2020.