Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Secret Miguel O'Hara Easter Egg Teases Big Change For Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brought fans back to the animated world of Miles Morales and his hundreds of web-slinging friends. Following up on the post-credits scene from 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse brought back Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, best known as Spider-Man 2099, as the sequel's primary antagonist. Spider-Man 2099 found himself running the Spider Society, a collection of Spider-Variants from various Earths in the greater multiverse tasked with maintaining universes' stabilities by ensuring canon events, like Uncle Ben and Captain Stacy dying, occur as planned.

For Miles, his canon event is his father dying shortly after he is promoted to police captain. With this knowledge combined with Jefferson Davis's looming promotion, Miles goes against Spider Society's commands and attempts to flee back to his universe to save his father. In the process, Miles destroys Miguel's digital suit, short-circuiting it with his bioelectric powers.

Spider-Man 2099's Hidden New Costume

Lucky for Miguel, his wardrobe has a back up. As spotted in Miguel's lab, Spider-Man 2099's white suit is snuck into the background. While his blue and red threads are his most iconic look, Spider-Man 2099's white get-up is actually a more advanced version of his original suit.

This suit was confirmed to be a deliberate Easter egg in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse digital release, as character designer Kris Anka specifically described the concealed costume as Spider-Man 2099's "white second suit."

(Photo: Sony)

Miguel's New Look in Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Considering Miles was able to get one over on the much more physically powerful Miguel in Across the Spider-Verse just due to the fact that his powers limited Miguel's suit's abilities, it is increasingly likely that Spider-Man 2099 will turn to his white suit come the indefinitely delayed threequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available on digital release now.

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callah.