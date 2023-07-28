Sony Removes Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse From Release Calendar

The highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse just got hit with a major delay. On Friday, Sony Pictures announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse currently does not have a date on their upcoming release date calendar. The film was previously slotted to debut on March 29, 2024, a date that will now be occupied by the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. This wasn't the only change that Sony made to its Sony's Spider-Man Universe, with Kraven the Hunter delayed a full year from October 6, 2023 to August 30, 2024; Madame Web moved up from February 16, 2024 to February 14, 2024; and Venom 3 officially dated for July 12, 2024.

These Sony changes mark the first release date moves from a major studio amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, which went into effect earlier this month.

Why Is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Getting Delayed?

Earlier this year, just following the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, reports came out claiming that Beyond the Spider-Verse would get delayed, amid allegations of production troubles and artists and animators claiming that virtually no work had been done. As producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently told ComicBook.com, the goal is to make sure Spider-Verse is handled right, as opposed to hitting a certain release date.

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great," Lord said before Miller concluded their answer. "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

What is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse About?

Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to deal with the fallout of the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stuck on an alternate universe with a more villainous version of himself (Jharrel Jerome).

"Here's what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they're going to bring in ... What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it's excellent," Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson confirmed to ComicBook.com. "And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it's even bigger, if that means it's longer -- they don't play by anybody's rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we're always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they're not going to quit until it's great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can't do it."

This story is developing...