Andrew Garfield, Toby Maguire and Tom Holland featured in New Spider-Man Across The Spiderverse Trailer

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have brief voice cameos in an international trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which celebrates the legacy of the hero on film. Depending on how you read it, that could also be teasing appearances by the trio of live-action Spider-Men, whose adventure in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also gets specifically referenced in the trailer's dialogue. The lines they use (and the logos) all appear to be previously-existing footage, suggesting that it's possible this trailer was just assembled to emphasize the expansive nature of the Spider-Verse, even if the actors themselves don't show up in the film.

The trailer gives a pretty clear sense of the key players involved, with Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 set up as a major obstacle to Miles and a conflict between Miles's team of Spider-Friends seemingly set to go up against an army of other Spideys in the course of the movie.

You can see it below.

Watch the new Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse trailer. The Spider-War is coming. Exclusively in cinemas 1st June. pic.twitter.com/tBfcegisvX — PlayStation AU (@PlayStationAU) April 4, 2023

In addition to a second Spider-Verse movie, there is also a short film on the way, which was brought to life through a program at Sony called LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The new short is called The Spider Within. LENS creators Michelle Raimo Kouyate and David Schulenburg are overseeing and producing the project.

"We feel honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to give shape to the inaugural launch of the LENS program," Kouyate and Schulenburg said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of how the hard work of all four filmmakers – Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan and Joe Darko – has paid off. They far exceeded all expectations as they stepped into their leadership roles and created a remarkable short. We are very grateful to be part of a studio that is doing meaningful work to give voice to varied groups and to the studio leadership – Kristine Belson, Michelle Grady, Pam Marsden and Paul Martin – who gave rise to this program and supported us every step along the way."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.