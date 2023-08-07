Watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's First 10 Minutes

Let's do this one more time. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn't streaming digitally until tomorrow — but you can watch the first 10 minutes right now. In the clip, which surfaced online over at IGN, Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) recaps her tragic beginnings and the origin story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). It's been 16 months since the Spider-Woman of Earth-65 saw the Spider-Man of Earth-1610, one of her few close friends from across the multiverse. It's been even longer since the death of her universe's Peter Parker (Jack Quaid), who died after an experimental serum transformed him into the Lizard.

"I never really made another friend after that," Gwen says in the 10-minute clip, which you can watch below. "Except one. But he's not here. And there's no way to get there."

Wanted for Peter Parker's murder, it's police captain George Stacy (Shea Whigham) — Gwen's father — pursuing the masked menace Spider-Woman. After thwarting a multiversal Vulture (Jorma Taccone) at New York City's Guggenheim Museum, she meets Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac): the Blue Panther Spider-Man 2099. The high-tech Spider-Man of the future is from another dimension and serves as part of the Spider-Society, an elite squad of Spider-People from across the Spider-Verse that includes Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman (Issa Rae); Ben Reilly, a.k.a. Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg); LEGO Spider-Man (Nic Noviki); Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), a.k.a. Spider-Man India; and the Spider-Punk Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya).

"I think the cool thing is Gwen serves as a mirror to Miles' possibility; she's a guard against keeping things so open with your family," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos previously told ComicBook. "Even in the first film, she was fully capable. She's even more so in this one. She has a moment with Miles where she thinks, 'Can you hang?' And Miles can hang now. And she's like, 'Dude, you're growing up. You're changing.' So it's fun to have a character that can provide a little bit of, 'Hey, what does the next year of my life look like?'"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to own digitally starting August 8th. A sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is in development but is currently undated after Sony Pictures removed the threequel from its 2024 release schedule.