Spider-Man Split Sketch at Saturn Awards Imagines Sony and Disney as Divorcing Parents

Spider-Man: Far From Home earned two awards at last night’s 45th annual Saturn Awards celebration. Stars Tom Holland and Zendays each earned individual awards. Holland won Best Performance by a Younger Actor for his role as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man in the film. Zendaya won Best Supporting Actress for her role as MJ. But those weren’t the only times that Holland’s Spider-Man got the spotlight. A sketch aired during the ceremony tackled the question of Spider-Man’s live-action future following the dissolution The Walt Disney Company and Sony Entertainment’s character-sharing agreement that allowed Holland’s Spider-Man to appear as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The sketch paints Disney and Sony as divorcing parents and Spider-Man as their child caught in the middle. Sony reminds Spider-Man that there were good times before Disney came along. Disney throws shade by implying there haven’t been good times since Spider-Man 2. Then Disney has to break the news that Spidey can’t talk to his Marvel friends anymore. But hey, there’s still Venom! You can watch the full sketch above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had an agreement to share the rights to Spider-Man, but that agreement has fallen through. As things stand, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last film made in tandem by the two studios. Tom Holland confirmed he’ll be back as Peter Parker in at least one more Spider-Man movie. He spoke to fans about the situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at the D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

What do you think of the Saturn Awards Spider-Man bit? Let us know in the comments.