Kevin Feige Throws Shade at Spider-Man Actor Alfred Molina for Revealing Spoilers

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige tossed a little shade at Alfred Molina for revealing spoilers about the MCU. The head man spoke to ET Online for the Black Widow release. On the Red Carpet they asked Feige about what could be next for Julia Louis-Dreyfus after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Feige quipped, “You should ask Alfred Molina.” The Doc Ock actor found himself in the middle of a firestorm when he revealed how he comes into play during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland’s next adventure doesn’t pick up until this winter. But, Molina felt like he could spill some of the beans. (He didn’t leak the ending or anything like that, but fans were still shocked that such an important plot point made its way out.) It sounds like Feige can have some fun with a less than optimal situation though. But, you might not see Dr. Octopus in any of the MCU Spider-Man movies though.

In those previous comments to Variety, Molina said, “When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

“It was wonderful,” he continued. “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

“He just looked at me, and said, ‘Did you see what we did to [Robert Downey Jr.] and [Samuel L. Jackson]?'” Molina laughed. "I don’t have the same physicality that I had 17 years ago. That’s just a fact."

“I then remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work!," he continued. “M’y basic physical move as Doc Ock, as the actor, is just this. I just do that a lot, and the arms are doing all the killing and smashing and breaking. I’m just going —” he glared again — “with a kind of mean look on my face... It was fantastic.”

