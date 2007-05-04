Spider-Man Fans Are Flipping Out Over Alfred Molina Returning as Doctor Octopus

As production on Tom Holland's third solo Spider-Man movie continues, the world around him grows bigger and bigger. Sony and Marvel Studios are assembling a cast filled with Spider-Man stars new and old, bringing in characters from the current Marvel Cinematic Universe and both previous Spider-Man franchises. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will appear in the film as a mentor to Peter. Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Now, there's news that the best villain in Spider-Man history is making a comeback.

It was reported on Tuesday that Alfred Molina would be appearing in the upcoming (and still untitled) Spider-Man 3 as Doctor Otto Octavius, better known as Doc Ock. Molina starred opposite Tobey Maguire as Doc Ock in Sam Raimi's classic Spider-Man 2. Despite dying in the film, Doc Ock has found a way to return.

There could be a time travel element to the multiverse that Marvel is building that allows a still-living Doc Ock to appear in Spider-Man 3. Then again, he could be playing a totally new version of the character, one that has always existed in the MCU. We won't really know until the movie comes out next December.

The point is, Molina's Doc Ock is back, and Spider-Man fans everywhere are ecstatic about the news.