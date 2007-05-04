Spider-Man Fans Are Flipping Out Over Alfred Molina Returning as Doctor Octopus
As production on Tom Holland's third solo Spider-Man movie continues, the world around him grows bigger and bigger. Sony and Marvel Studios are assembling a cast filled with Spider-Man stars new and old, bringing in characters from the current Marvel Cinematic Universe and both previous Spider-Man franchises. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will appear in the film as a mentor to Peter. Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Now, there's news that the best villain in Spider-Man history is making a comeback.
It was reported on Tuesday that Alfred Molina would be appearing in the upcoming (and still untitled) Spider-Man 3 as Doctor Otto Octavius, better known as Doc Ock. Molina starred opposite Tobey Maguire as Doc Ock in Sam Raimi's classic Spider-Man 2. Despite dying in the film, Doc Ock has found a way to return.
There could be a time travel element to the multiverse that Marvel is building that allows a still-living Doc Ock to appear in Spider-Man 3. Then again, he could be playing a totally new version of the character, one that has always existed in the MCU. We won't really know until the movie comes out next December.
The point is, Molina's Doc Ock is back, and Spider-Man fans everywhere are ecstatic about the news.
Spider-Verse Lives
prevnext
Jamie Foxx is back as Electro.
Alfred Molina is back as Doc Ock.
The Spider-Verse lives! pic.twitter.com/4vc1MqAhZ4— Walt (@UberKryptonian) December 8, 2020
Only a Matter of Time
prevnext
we got Jamie Foxx back as Electro and we got Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock
it’s really only a matter of time before Andrew and Tobey are confirmed and that Spider-Man 3 is gonna be Spider-Verse related. pic.twitter.com/iJqkItsoXe— Luke (@qLxke_) December 8, 2020
Doc Ock Rules
prevnext
Look. I love this. I love this so much. Alfred Molina Doc Ock fucking rules. Also calling him "Doctor Octopus" is always funny https://t.co/axhG9ZzQr0— ben mekler (@benmekler) December 8, 2020
Let's Go
prevnext
WHAT DID I TELL Y'ALL? WHAT DID I SAY?!? ALFRED MOLINA COMING BACK AS DOC OCK!!! LET'S...F*CKING... GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/ICtqGEZrV5— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) December 8, 2020
All My Interests
prevnext
DOC OCK. MOTHERFUCKING ALFRED MOLINA BACK AS DOC OCK. NO ONE TALK TO ME UNLESS YOU WANT ME TO SCREAM MY EXCITEMENT IN YOUR FACE. SPIDER-MAN 3 HAS ALL MY BEST INTERESTS AT HEART— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 8, 2020
Love It
prevnext
“Alfred Molina Returning as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3” is a headline I expected to read 15 years ago, not today... but I love it!— Doc Mike (@mikelikesmovies) December 8, 2020
Can't Believe This Is Real
prevnext
SpiderMan, Electro, Doctor Octopus, Doctor Strange, MJ, and possibly Andrew and Tobey returning. I can’t believe this is real pic.twitter.com/Faud58BUd0— Tacit (@TacitEdits) December 8, 2020
It's Time
prevnext
We got Electro from Amazing Spider Man.— Sky (@SkywardSan) December 8, 2020
We got Doctor Octopus from the Spider Man 2.
Doctor Strange in it too and allows for multiverse.
I think it’s time 🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/UOZACfQPVL
Can't Wait
prevnext
Know what? With Electro and now Doctor Octopus, its actually pretty cool that the MCU is embracing the Marvel legacy. Cant wait to see Molina again pic.twitter.com/dgPZmzYIlU— LEFT CHEEK (@bork_21) December 8, 2020
So Happy
prev
Alfred Molina coming back as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3 is the good news I needed today, I’m so happy— ila (@wifeofthanos) December 8, 2020