Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Reacts to Black Widow

Black Widow is finally playing in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access, and it's been met with mostly positive reviews. Currently, the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 93% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." We're not the only ones who seem to be enjoying the new film. Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland took to Instagram Stories today to share his love for Black Widow.

"Been waiting ages for this film and it was worth the wait. This film is awesome!!! So exciting and so funny," Holland wrote. You can check out a screenshot of his story below:

Recently, Scarlett Johansson spoke with ComicBook.com about saying goodbye to the character she's played for over ten years.

"Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it," Johansson said. "I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time and, you know, it's bittersweet to say, 'Goodbye,' but if you love something, you need to set it free!"

"In some weird, messed up, backwards way, if any person could be truly altruistic and totally weird, because nobody is obviously, but actually the act that she... Her sacrifice was a truly altruistic offering," Johansson said of Natasha's decision to earn the Soul Stone for the Avengers and spare Clint Barton's life while talking to ComicBook.com on the movie's set. "I think she really sacrifices herself, in a way, no just really out of love, for love, she saves her friend. She saves everyone, but she saves her friend. And I think that just being in that kind of headspace and being able to make that decision, that selfless decision, that selfless act, is so incredibly powerful. It's amazing that she could be in that headspace to do that."

In addition to Johansson, Black Widow stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, O. T. Fagbenle as Mason, and Ray Winstone as Dreykov.

Black Widow is now playing in theatres and is available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently expected to hit theatres on December 17th.