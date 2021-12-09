Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Recalls Bombing his Star Wars Audition

Tom Holland is currently in the midst of his Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour as the highly-anticipated movie draws nearer. We’ve already seen a lot of fun content featuring Holland and his co-stars, and fans are especially loving the actor’s recent appearance on Hot Ones. Not only did he recreate that famous Paul Rudd meme, but he also talked a lot about his career (while struggling to eat some super spicy wings). Holland also shared the story of his botched audition for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Holland was asked if he didn’t get the role of Finn because he couldn’t stop laughing during the audition. “I don’t think that’s the reason why I didn’t get the role, I think John Boyega was just better for the role than me,” he explained before launching into the story. “I just remember thinking, ‘There’s no way this lady’s going to read the robot’s lines opposite me’ – just because that would be ridiculous,” he explained. “I don’t remember what my line was, but it was [like] ‘Let’s get back to the Falcon!’ and this lady, bless her, would sit there with full commitment and was like, ‘Be-boop-be-boop.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland continued, “I remember saying, ‘You’re not actually going to do that, right?’ and she was like, ‘Well yeah, the robot’s part of the scene, he’s the character!’” He added, “I just got the giggles, because you know when you realize you’ve got something so wrong? I just couldn’t stop laughing.” You can watch the full interview below:

It’s probably for the best that things didn’t end well for Holland and Star Wars considering the Marvel star has admitted in the past that he’s “really not a Star Wars fan.”

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.