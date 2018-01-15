Tom Holland Regrets His Rihanna Lip Sync Battle

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, appearing at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona alongside co-stars Laura Harrier and Jacob Batalon, joked about regretting his appearance on SPIKE’s Lip Sync Battle, a reality television competition that pits celebrities against one another as they lip sync hit songs.

Asked what kind of music Holland would like to have Spider-Man swing to in the next movie, the crowd called for Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” the song Holland famously performed in drag against Homecoming co-star Zendaya, who performed Bruno Mars’ hit “24K Magic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stars each dressed as their respective artists, with Holland sporting a risqué French Maid-inspired outfit.

“I loved doing Lip Sync Battle, but I regret it so much,” Holland laughed. “But what about Zendaya for Lip Sync Battle? I mean, come on.”

“She killed that,” Batalon said.

Holland will next reprise his role as Peter Parker-slash-Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War, which will debut new powers and a new costume for the teenaged wall-crawler.

He’ll then headline Marvel Studios’ currently untitled Spider-Man sequel, returning to Atlanta, Georgia for a June start date. Co-stars Zendaya and Batalon are expected to reprise their role as Peter’s friends and classmates “MJ” and Ned.

Homecoming director Jon Watts is also confirmed to return for Spidey 2, which could establish Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) as supervillain the Scorpion.

The sequel is rumored to introduce longtime Spider-Man love interest Gwen Stacy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the character may appear as a foreign exchange student.

Marvel’s untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel webs into theaters July 5, 2019.