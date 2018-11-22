Watch Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Try Pumpkin Filling For The First Time

Tom Holland might be one of Hollywood’s top stars thanks to his Avengers stint, but there are still things the Spider-Man actor has yet to do. After all, Thanksgiving is something the British star has managed to avoid, but it seems Holland has met one of the holiday’s best parts.

Yes, the star has tried a Thanksgiving pumpkin, and he seems to be a fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Holland underwent a cooking lesson with director Joe Russo, one of the men who are overseeing Avengers 4. The director just helped open a restaurant in Los Angeles called Simone, and its chef Jessica Largey gave Holland a Thanksgiving lesson.

As you can see above, the star worked with Largey to cook something known as a Japanese pumpkin. The veggie, which is actually a kabocha squash, has a similar taste and texture to a regular Thanksgiving pumpkin. So, when Largey prepared a dish with the food, Holland decided to jump into the holiday spirit.

According to Holland, he said the plate made by Largey will definitely be the best pumpkin he has ever tried.

“It’s hard that I’m starting with probably the best pumpkin I’ll ever have,” the actor told The Associate Press.

As for the meal itself, the dish Largey prepared was a complex one. The kabocha squash was cooked alongside some complicated flavors like mushrooms, passionfruit, and chanterelle. A bit of kale made it into the dish as well, making it a far cry from most pumpkin dishes seen at a Thanksgiving feast.

“That was delicious,” the actor told Largey after taking a taste of the dish. “So, I’ll come back tomorrow.”

While Holland says he mostly spends Thanksgiving back home in the UK, his recent work in the U.S. has shaken up his schedule. Recently, the actor spent time jetting around the globe to film the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor was spotted in places like Italy and the UK while Spider-Man: Far From Home worked its way through production.

As for what’s next, Holland has another major Marvel date on the horizon. The actor is expected to star in Avengers 4 which debut next summer, and fans are eager to see how Peter Parker will rebound from the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Holland has kept quiet about his involvement with the blockbuster, and his silence has been met with amused reactions. The actor’s loose mouth has become famous with fans, but there are plenty others feeling thankful that Holland has learned to zip his lips when it comes to the MCU.

So, would you be willing to try this meal which Holland seems to love? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!