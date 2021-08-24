Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch Encourage Fans to Watch New Trailer

After months of anticipation, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, giving fans their first look at the movie that will likely end up as one of this year’s largest blockbusters. To help promote Sony and Marvel Studios’ first massive marketing pushing for the movie, the film’s social media channels have also released a promo video featuring No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. As one might expect, the two Avengers really want you to watch the trailer.

In the clip that’s been posted to Twitter and Instagram, Holland and Cumberbatch go on a lengthy joke about swiping up on Instagram in order to see the trailer, some hilariously insightful banter as to how their respective characters may interact in the upcoming movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Holland & Benedict Cumberbatch encourage you to watch the #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer (like you needed it) in a new promo video! pic.twitter.com/HyGQO1XTIY — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) August 24, 2021

Fans have been rallying for a trailer for months, considering the size and scope of No Way Home. A trailer release date of August 23rd now ensures No Way Home will have one of the smallets windows in the MCU from the time a movie’s first teaser was release to the time that same project entered theaters.

“Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense,” Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.”

The movie’s latest synopsis can be found below.

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!