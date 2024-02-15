Squirrel Girl Finally Arrives in Popular Marvel Animated Series

Squirrel Girl is finally making her debut on the Spidey and His Amazing Friends animated series!

Squirrel Girl will appear in Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3, in an episode titled (appropriately enough) "Meet Squirrel Girl". According to the exclusive preview from Collider:

Squirrel Girl] and Team Spidey join forces to defeat the Goblin and his latest invention, the Naughty Nutty Ray. Peter and Miles first encounter the bushy-tailed heroine while investigating some squirrels acting strangely in the park. She introduces the pair to her best furry friend Tippy-Toe and shows off her ability to talk to the adorable little rodents. Her powers of squirrel and girl are exactly what the two Spideys need as they trace the animals' mischievous behavior to glowing green collars adorning their necks... With the help of his new acorn-shaped mech and its aforementioned ray, he's turning the squirrels into his obedient agents of chaos, creating a big problem for Team Spidey and Squirrel Girl that won't be easy to overcome."

(Photo: Disney/Marvel)

There couldn't be a more appropriate way for Squirrel Girl to make her entrance into Spidey and His Amazing Friends – and it's yet another fun Marvel Universe character that younger fans will get to meet.

Who Is The New Voice Cast of Spidey and His Amazing Friends?

For Season 3 of the show, Alkaio Thiele and Audrey Bennett are taking over voicing Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy (respectively) while Jakari Fraser returns to voice Miles Morales. Season 3 guest stars include Full House star John Stamos once again voicing Iron Man; Scott Porter as Gwen's father George Stacy; Bindi Irwin as Isla Coralton; Sean Giambrone as Ant-Man, and Maya Aoki Tuttle as Wasp. Stump is also back as the composer of the series's original soundtrack. Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Slump is returning as the composer on the show.

What Is Spidey and His Amazing Friends About?

Follow Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 is currently airing. The episode "Meet Squirrel Girl"will air on February 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and 1:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.