Does Spider-Man Appear in Madame Web?

Madame Web officially arrived in theaters on Wednesday, furthering Sony's stamp on the Spider-Man mythos. The film is centered around Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson), whose newfound powers of precognition help her protect the future. Naturally, one point of conversation has been whether or not the Peter Parker iteration of Spider-Man appears in Madame Web, even if the film is not directly connected to any past or present live-action incarnations of Spider-Man. Now that Madame Web is in theaters, we have our answer.

So, does Spider-Man actually appear in Madame Web? Keep reading to find out. Obviously, spoilers for Madame Web lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Is Spider-Man in Madame Web?

One subplot of Madame Web concerns Cassie's coworker and friend, Ben Parker (Adam Scott), and his attempts to help her feel welcome with his family. This includes attending a baby shower for his sister-in-law, Mary Parker (Emma Roberts) early on in the film, where Cassie's visions prevent her from learning the name of the baby boy.

The film's third act then follows Cassie, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) as they attempt to outrun the deadly forces of Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). This gets complicated when the three girls are staying with Ben and Mary — and Mary begins to give birth. By the end of the film, Mary is shown in the hospital holding her baby boy, and the girls are telling Cassie how excited Ben is to become an uncle. While the entirety of Madame Web does not name Mary's baby, we know that it is the infant version of Peter Parker. This proves to be the sole connection between Madame Web and Peter — at very least, confirming that Madame Web and three future Spider-Women were present around his birth.

Is Madame Web Connected to Spider-Man?

In a recent interview, Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson confirmed that the film is not directly connected to any previous live-action incarnations of Spider-Man, despite theories from fans hoping for the contrary.

"She's definitely in a standalone world," Clarkson told the outlet. "I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it."

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

