X-Men '97 Unveils Full Official Cast of Disney+ Revival

Marvel Studios revealed our first look at the much anticipated X-Men '97 today with a brand new trailer, which also allowed fans to hear the original voice cast back in action. Disney also revealed the full cast for the series, which will feature Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Cal Dodd, Alison Sealy-Smith, and more. That includes Matthew Waterson, who will be stepping in for the late David Hemblem in the role of Magneto, and as you can see in the trailer, Magneto will play a huge role in the season now that he has inherited the school and the X-Men. You can find the full cast list below, and you can watch the full trailer above.

The X-Men '97 voice cast features Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), JP Karliak (Morph), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), AJ LoCascio (Gambit), Holly Chou (Jubilee), Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler).

Beau DeMayo is the head writer of the series, and the episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley, and Emi Yonemura. X-Men '97 is executive produced by DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Victoria Alonso.

"We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is," DeMayo revealed in a previous update on the series. "And it's weird watching your heroes freak out to something you're doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge."

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Winderbaum said. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," Vasquez-Eberhardt said. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 hits Disney+ on March 20th.

